Victim emerges as mastermind in Rs 5 million robbery case

KARACHI: A reported incident of armed robbery in Karachi’s Kharadar area took an unexpected turn as the police arrested the mastermind of the crime, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The SSP City Arif Aziz stated that the victim who claimed to have been robbed, named Sameer, orchestrated the robbery of Rs 5 million along with his three accomplice.

As per Arif Aziz statement, the victim can be seen in the CCTV footage engaged in suspicious behavior prior to the robbery.

The accused’s accomplice, identified as Osama, arrived on a motorcycle while Moiz and Aqib provided backup.

The footage captured the armed robbery two days before, during which the assailants made off with a staggering Rs 5 million at gunpoint.

The police initially taken the victim into custody due to his suspicious conduct following the incident.

“Despite carrying a substantial sum of money, the individual can be seen lingering outside the bank, seemingly awaiting the arrival of the perpetrators,” the police said.