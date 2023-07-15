Victim shares shocking details of online loan apps scam

A victim of an online loan application scam has shared some shocking details of how he sold his entire belongings to return the loan amount.

The victim who was identified as Bilawal told the ARY News show’ Sar-e-Aam team’ that he took Rs 10,000 for 91 days from a loan application named Cash Bazar App. To his surprise, he started receiving calls seven days after he received the loan.

He revealed that at the time of applying for the loan the loan duration was 91 days but the loan amount was hiked to Rs 0.5 million in seven days and he started receiving blackmailing calls.

The victim said his phone number, picture, family contact numbers, and all the details were asked at the time of applying for the loan.

The picture was edited and he was threatened to pay the amount or they will share the edited picture with his relatives, the victim added.

He revealed that he sold all his belongings to return the loan amount. The amount he returned is much more than the amount he took in a loan, he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that in Rawalpindi, a man named Mahmood Masood committed suicide recently, days after taking a loan of Rs13,000 from an online company.