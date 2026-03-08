Victoria Beckham shows sheer dresses and sharp suits at Paris Fashion Week

PARIS—Victoria Beckham presented sculptural gowns in sheer fabrics, tightly cut suits, and voluminous ​coats in Paris on Friday for a fall/winter ‌2026 collection that played with shape and texture.

Dresses in dark blues and greens featured bodices of three-dimensional rosettes, a motif that ​repeated across skirts, contrasting with sober suits in ​navy and black.

Large overcoats were paired with sheer ⁠white skirts or drainpipe trousers, while knitwear had ​giant collars and cut-outs revealing the models’ backs.

According to ​the show notes, the collection was inspired by the work of Art Deco artist Tamara de Lempicka, famous for her cubist portraits ​of aristocrats in sumptuous clothing.

Victoria Beckham’s husband David ​and the couple’s children Romeo, Cruz, and Harper were on the ‌front ⁠row. Their eldest, Brooklyn, was conspicuously absent after he went public in January with accusations against his parents, laying bare a family feud for the first time.

Beckham founded ​her brand, which ​sells dresses ⁠between $950 and $2,500, in 2008 and launched Victoria Beckham Beauty in 2019. Guests at the ​show were gifted bottles of her recently ​launched ⁠perfume, Portofino ’97, inspired by a holiday the British couple took when they were still a secret item.

Paris Fashion Week, ⁠which ​started on Monday and runs through ​March 11, features big-name brands, including Chanel, Dior, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, ​and Saint Laurent.