Victoria Beckham shows sheer dresses and sharp suits at Paris Fashion Week
- By Reuters -
- Mar 08, 2026
PARIS—Victoria Beckham presented sculptural gowns in sheer fabrics, tightly cut suits, and voluminous coats in Paris on Friday for a fall/winter 2026 collection that played with shape and texture.
Dresses in dark blues and greens featured bodices of three-dimensional rosettes, a motif that repeated across skirts, contrasting with sober suits in navy and black.
Large overcoats were paired with sheer white skirts or drainpipe trousers, while knitwear had giant collars and cut-outs revealing the models’ backs.
According to the show notes, the collection was inspired by the work of Art Deco artist Tamara de Lempicka, famous for her cubist portraits of aristocrats in sumptuous clothing.
Victoria Beckham’s husband David and the couple’s children Romeo, Cruz, and Harper were on the front row. Their eldest, Brooklyn, was conspicuously absent after he went public in January with accusations against his parents, laying bare a family feud for the first time.
Beckham founded her brand, which sells dresses between $950 and $2,500, in 2008 and launched Victoria Beckham Beauty in 2019. Guests at the show were gifted bottles of her recently launched perfume, Portofino ’97, inspired by a holiday the British couple took when they were still a secret item.
Paris Fashion Week, which started on Monday and runs through March 11, features big-name brands, including Chanel, Dior, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, and Saint Laurent.