Video: 15-year-boy dies while dancing at wedding

In a shocking incident that went viral online, a 15-year-old boy died after he collapsed while dancing during his cousin’s wedding.

The incident occurred in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh where the teen died during a dance performance at a wedding in Mubarikpur Sarai village.

He was rushed to the nearby district hospital where doctors declared him dead.

The boy’s father said he suddenly collapsed while people were dancing to the music being played by the DJ at the event.

Details of Sudhir’s sudden collapse are still unclear behind the teenagers death. The video captures the shocking moment where Sudhir can be seen dancing lively and abruptly collapsing on the dance floor, onlookers in the video rush to help the deceased.

दूल्हे का छोटा भाई सुधीर DJ पर नाच रहा था। अचानक गिरा और मौत हो गई। उम्र सिर्फ 15 साल थी। 📍एटा, उत्तर प्रदेश pic.twitter.com/rCpL4k7yi8 — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) March 7, 2024

In a separate incident, a man suddenly died of heart attack while dancing on the stage at a wedding in India’s Dongargarh of Rajnandgaon district in Chhattisgarh.