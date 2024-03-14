22.9 C
Video: 15-year-boy dies while dancing at wedding

In a shocking incident that went viral online, a 15-year-old boy died after he collapsed while dancing during his cousin’s wedding. 

The incident occurred in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh where the teen died during a dance performance at a wedding in Mubarikpur Sarai village.

He was rushed to the nearby district hospital where doctors declared him dead.

The boy’s father said he suddenly collapsed while people were dancing to the music being played by the DJ at the event.

Details of Sudhir’s sudden collapse are still unclear behind the teenagers death. The video captures the shocking moment where Sudhir can be seen dancing lively and abruptly collapsing on the dance floor, onlookers in the video rush to help the deceased.

In a separate incident, a man suddenly died of heart attack while dancing on the stage at a wedding in India’s Dongargarh of Rajnandgaon district in Chhattisgarh.

According to the local media outlet, Dilip Raouzkar, an employee of the electrical department, was a resident of the Balod district of Chhattisgarh.

Viral Video: Man dies of heart attack while dancing at wedding

The incident took place on the intervening night of May 4 and 5 when the man suffered a heart attack while dancing at his niece’s wedding. The entire incident was caught on camera.

In the viral video, he can be seen dancing aggressively on the stage along with the bride and the groom. He can be seen dancing in joy to a popular Punjabi song and is accompanied by a friend and the bride and the groom.

