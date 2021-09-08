WATCH: 20-foot python bites zookeeper in horrific video

An Instagram user shared a video of himself getting bitten by a python who “never really liked” him.

The six-minute two seconds video was shared by Jay Brewer, who is the founder of a reptile zoo in California. It is breaking the internet with over a million views and likes.

The footage shows the zookeeper getting attacked and bitten as he took its eggs for keeping them safe.

“20Ft Snake Bit Me,” the caption read. “Well this giant pied girl has never really liked me and in this video she finally gets me not only is she super mom defending her eggs but she is only one generation from a wild snake making her genes a little more crazy regardless she’s a beautiful snake and her babies will be even prettier (sic).”

The footage has 735,338 views at the moment and has been liked by 197,494 users.

Jay Brewer regularly shares pictures and clips of the animals on his Instagram pager named “jayprehistoricpets”, has 4.6m followers. In another video, he is seen holding a snake on the right-hand side with a bunch of eggs on the other.

His channel’s description reads: The description #LivingTheDream with the some of coolest animals on earth,life from my point of view sharing mutual ❤️ of animals & people.