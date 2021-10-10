Video: 40 endangered black pond turtles rescued in Karachi

KARACHI: The Sindh Wildlife Department has rescued as many as 40 endangered black pond turtles during an operation in Karachi.

The operation was carried out on a tip-off, according to a statement posted by the department on its official Twitter handle.

The accused persons arrested during the operation were presented before a district and sessions court in Karachi’s South district.

A first information report (FIR) has been filed against them under sections of the Sindh Wildlife Protection, Preservation, Conservation, and Management Act, 2020.

سندھ وائیلڈ لائیف پروٹیکشن پولیس کراچی کےانسپیکٹرنعیم خان کی سربراھی میں خفیہ اطلاع پرکی گئی ایک کاروائی میں ملزمان سے 40 بلیک پانڈ کچھوے بازیاب کیےگئے۔ وائیلڈ لائیف کرائیم نمبر 04/201 درج کرکے آج بعدالت ڈسٹرکٹ اینڈ سیشن جج سائوتھ کراچی پیش کیاگیا۔ معزز عدالت نے ملزمان کے جیل

The court issued directives for the department to release the turtles at the Lake Haleji Wildlife Sanctuary.

The wildlife department said the possession, illegal trade or smuggling of black pond turtles is a serious crime under both the domestic as well as international laws.

