Al-Khawarij operative who flashed message at Mazar-e-Quaid arrested

KARACHI: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Intelligence Wing successfully traced down and arrested a key operative of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) Al-Khawarij, who flashed a threatening message at Mazar-e-Quaid.

As per details, the arrest was made following an extensive surveillance operation, with exclusive footage of the suspect’s movements across 34 different locations in Karachi.

Investigations revealed that the accused, identified as Khalil-ur-Rehman, had infiltrated Karachi under TTP’s directives and had secured employment as a security guard to accomplish his assigned tasks.

Surveillance footage available with ARY News, showed Khalil-ur-Rehman walking through various areas, travelling on foot from Khadda Market to the Saudi Consulate, then boarding a bus to reach Empress Market before heading to Mazar-e-Quaid.

The suspect entered the mausoleum at 3:31 PM, recorded the threatening video at 4:10 PM, and exited the premises at 4:40 PM. He then walked to Saddar Parking Plaza, boarded a bus with an accomplice, and returned to Defence.

According to Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), DSP Raja Umar Khattab, the arrested al-Khawarij was associated with the Noor Wali Ullah group and carried out the video recording on the instructions of TTP commander Misbah.

The suspect had previously undergone terrorist training in Afghanistan before moving to Karachi, where he worked at various hotels.

Further investigations revealed that Khalil-ur-Rehman had joined a private security firm and was deployed as a guard at a bungalow in Defence.

At night, he engaged in TTP-related wall chalking in different areas.

His video, which was circulated on social media, triggered swift action by security forces, leading to his arrest. Authorities continue to probe the extent of his network and activities.