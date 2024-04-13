Video: ASF officer mistreats young girl at Karachi airport

KARACHI: In a disturbing incident, an officer of Airport Security Force (ASF) mistreated a young girl at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi, callously throwing a young girl onto the ground after forcefully grabbing her by the hair.

In a statement, an ASF spokesperson confirmed the authenticity of the video but said that the officer was responsible for his action, not the entire force.

The incident captured in the video, which has gone viral on social media, took place at the International Arrivals section of Jinnah International Airport, Karachi.

In the footage, a young girl can be seen eagerly running towards her father, who had arrived from abroad. However, the ASF officer heartlessly stopped the underage child and threw her to the ground by grabbing her hair.

Following the disturbing act, the distraught girl burst into tears and ran towards his father and embraced him tightly. The video ignited a firestorm on social media, prompting authorities to took action against the responsible officer.

Meanwhile, an Airport Security Force spokesperson stated that this was an isolated incident by the officer in question.

The spokesperson noted that such inappropriate behaviour is strictly prohibited, and disciplinary action has been taken against the officer. The ASF unequivocally stated that they do not tolerate any form of misconduct or mistreatment.