VIDEO: Astronaut shows how honey reacts in space

Canadian Space Agency Astronaut David Saint-Jacques travelled to the International Space Station back in December 2018. During his 204 days stay in space, he conducted several science experiments while also supporting operations and maintenance activities.

One of his experiments was about the behaviour of honey in a zero-gravity environment.

The clip was posted on the YouTube channel of CAS in 2019. It now has over 59 million.

The clip shared by CSA on YouTube shows David unscrewing the lid of a jar and slowly pulling it away as the amber liquid sticks to the bottom.

As the astronaut lets go of the pot, the honey floats in the air before slowly curling backwards.

“It curls back. Strange things happen when you remove gravity,” he said.