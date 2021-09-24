Mama Bear teaches her cub how to ride a slide in viral video

An adorable video has been making rounds on social media that sees a bear teaching her cub how to ride a slide in a school playground.

The animals were enjoying themselves at a playground of the Isaac Dickson Elementary School in Asheville city in the North Carolina state of the United States.

The teachers were amazed to see the mother and her cub having fun on the rides instead of school children.

The heart touching clip was captured and posted on Facebook by a fourth-grade teacher named Betsie Stockslager Emry on September 21. The heart touching clip then went viral on social media.

“This MADE MY DAY – playground at school… watch the whole thing!!” the caption read. **I LOVE how the mama goes down the big slide and quickly runs to the smaller slide- only to BEAR HUG the little one as they make it to the bottom.

At the beginning of the video, we see the mother teaching the nervous cub how to come down the slide after going down herself. Her cub quickly learned and slid towards the ground.

They then went on another ride at a different slide in the playground.

Social media were touched by the clip and had some heartwarming comments about what they had witnessed. A netizen also came up with a commentary of its own.

She’s a good mamma ✌🏼🥰 — 🍂🍃🐲 The Smokin GrassHopper 🐉🍃🍂 (@Smokin_hopper) September 23, 2021

Animals aren’t all doom and gloom… when they’re well fed & respected they are ALL FUN & GAMES… we would do right by the PLANET to interact & be civil to our fellow creations.. hunting NEEDS to stop.. for many reasons, compassion being the main one 🤔 — Tai-Nun Phillips (@PreacherWthAGun) September 24, 2021

Dangit Mom, I don’t need help down the kiddie slide. Gimme some distance, quit being so clingy clingy! — BBarton (@BBartonAvenue) September 24, 2021

That’s freaking awesome. Just a family day at the park. Lot nicer playgrounds equipment than when I was a kid though. I think I’m kind of jealous 😝 — K2_MBS (@K_2MBS) September 24, 2021