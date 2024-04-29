Caught on cam: Biker dies after crashing into e-rickshaw

A motorcyclist was killed after his two-wheeler crashed into an e-rickshaw that suddenly took a U-turn in the middle of a busy one-way road in India’s Uttar Pradesh.

The incident was caught on CCTV.

The footage shows the e-rickshaw driver stopping in the middle of a busy road and then suddenly taking a U-turn.

The man, identified as Akash Singh, lost control of the motorcycle and overturned after colliding with the e-rickshaw. He was taken to hospital by other commuters, but the boy was declared dead upon arrival.

A police case has been filed against the e-rickshaw driver.

“My son worked at a private company. He was going for an office work when the accident happened on Saturday,” victim’s father told police.