Video: Brazilian youngsters take fun quotient to a new ‘depth’

A video is circulating on social media platform Twitter shows one such adventure the sight of which is enough to give goose bumps. The video is supposedly shot in Minas Gerais, Brazil.

There is a group of youngsters that is perilously close to the mouth of a dam drain which is very deep. These youngsters appear to be enjoying themselves without showing any sign of distress.

Maybe the locals are accustomed to being in the proximity of the Água Vermelha Dam. This structure is an embankment dam on the Grande River near Iturama in Minas Gerais/São Paulo, Brazil, and was constructed for hydroelectric power production and flood control. It was completed and operational by 1978.

Watch as group of kids stand inches before a dam drain in Águas Vermelhas, Minas Gerais, Brazil 😳 pic.twitter.com/eKP7tXxigF — OddIy Terrifying (@OTerrifying) January 13, 2023

