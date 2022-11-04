Viral video: Broken water tap drenches passengers at railway station

The railway station in itself is a whole world with unique human stories. Every other day people post videos from railway stations but some of them catch the eye of internet users.

One such video went viral when a broken water tap was drenching the passengers in a train in India. The hilarious video went viral within no time.

Indian railways at your service 😂 pic.twitter.com/fEL65NFjHs — Abhy (@craziestlazy) October 26, 2022

The clip shared on Twitter first show a broken water tap at the railway station. Everyone walking around avoided coming in front of the broken tap and getting wet.

As the video further continues, a train passes by right in front of the broken tap and all the passengers standing at the door and sitting near windows surprisingly get drenched with gushing water in their direction.

Earlier, a video went viral on the internet where firecrackers were seen going off from the back of a moving car.

There is a ban on firecrackers ahead of Diwali in several Indian states including Delhi but a video went viral on the internet where a moving car can be seen bursting Firecrackers placed on the boot.

The firecrackers were going off in the air from the moving car, with sparkles falling on cars behind.

The police managed to take the owner of the car into custody with the help of the CCTV footage.

