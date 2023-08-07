27.9 C
Tuesday, August 8, 2023
Video: Car falls into waterfall, father-daughter duo screams for help

Picnickers have captured the video of a horrific accident as a car fell into a pool of a waterfall and the father-daughter duo were seen screaming for help.

A video of the incident has been going viral on social media.

The incident took place in Indore city in India’s Madhya Pradesh in which a car plunged into a pool of a waterfall from a cliff and the father-daughter duo was seen screaming for help.

The picnickers were shocked after watching the car plunging into the waterfall. The viral video showed a man jumping into the pool to rescue the duo.

Other onlookers also jumped in to help and the father-daughter was safely rescued by the locals.

The red car can be seen approaching the edge of a rock surface and plunging into the pool. A man near the pool can be seen leaping in and swimming towards the car, where the screams of a small girl can be heard.

According to the Indian media reports, an eyewitness Sunil Mathew said, “I saw a car falling into the waterfall. A man and his 13-year-old daughter, who were the two occupants of the car, were trying hard to get off even as the vehicle was sliding. However, the car fell while the duo was inside.”

“They were drowning. I jumped in and saved the man inside the car. His daughter was saved by those around. I was in shock for sometime looking at the incident but then gathered courage to jump in,” he said.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sunil Mehta stated that the event occurred owing to the driver’s irresponsibility.

“The car was negligently parked very close to the pool of the waterfall. We have learnt that the car started rolling after its trunk was closed forcefully and then fell into the pool of the waterfall,” the SP said

