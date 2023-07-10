Video: Cars narrowly escape landslide

33.9 C
Cars narrowly escaped from being crushed by huge rocks and boulders that slid down a mountain after heavy showers in India. 

In a video, several cars can be seen crossing a road in quick succession in Himachal Pradesh, moments before they could have been crushed by a landslide triggered by heavy rains.

A video showed massive stones rolling down from a mountain onto the road in Solan, Himachal Pradesh just moments after a few cars sped that stretch while bystanders could be heard screaming to caution the drivers.

Heavy rains have claimed around five lives in Himachal Pradesh as incessant downpours continued to wreak havoc in the hill state on Sunday, triggering landslides and massive floods due to a spate in all major rivers.

