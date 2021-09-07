Wednesday, September 8, 2021
WATCH: Cat confronts leopard while trapped inside well

A video was making rounds on social media that showed a cat confronting a leopard while they both were trapped inside a well.

The clip, shared by a foreign news agency, shows the leopard advancing towards the feline.

“A leopard and a cat come face-to-face after falling down a well in Nashik,” the tweet read.

“The leopard fell in the well while chasing the cat. It was later rescued and released in its natural habitat,” says Pankaj Garg, Deputy Conservator of Forests, West Nashik Division.”

The officials have disclosed very little about the feline’s condition.

 

The well was reportedly 25 to 30 feet deep.

A Twitter user named Pooja said the incident will be continued as it became a soap opera, which made her curious, while Satish Menon lauded the cat for standing its ground against the larger foe.

“The larger animal was a little confused seeing its own copy in a smaller variant,” he said.

Read More: VIRAL VIDEO: SNAKE-CATCHING ATTEMPT GOES HORRIBLY WRONG

Honest Human jokingly said that cats are called the aunty of a lion but he was more worried about the well-being of the leopard, whereas a different user said it was a family affair.

Another Twitter user, referring to the game Clash of Clans, called the confrontation as Clash of Cats.

