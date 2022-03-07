Video: ‘Chacha Dakait’ loots store in Karachi’s DHA

KARACHI: The Boat Basin police have arrested an elderly man for his alleged involvement in robberies in Karachi.

SSP South Ejaz Ahmed said the man, identified as Wazir Ahmed alias “Chacha Dakait”, was arrested with the help of CCTV footage. The suspect along with his four accomplices had looted Rs410,000 cash and other valuable items from a store in DHA’s Khayaban-e-Shamsheer, he added.

Cash, a snatched wristwatch, and a gun was seized from the possession of the man.

CCTV footage available with ARY News shows the elderly man robbing a store along with accomplices.

Last week, a man was robbed inside his home in Karachi as a video of the entire episode went viral on social media.

The video shows a man trying to shut the entrance gate of his home before getting robbed by muggers.

“Now the muggers are fearlessly barging into a home to rob a citizen,” one of the users commented as he shared the one-minute video of a mugging bid in Karachi’s Saudabad area.

