VIDEO: Chaos erupts as leopard injures nine people

Social media users were left horrified after a viral video showed a leopard attack a man who was among the people trying to scare away the wild animal from a village.

The video recorded by the locals in Hatwa village of India’s Uttar Pradesh state showed people gathered around a house after it was learnt that the wild animal was hiding inside the house, an Indian media outlet reported.

Others took to the rooftops of adjoining houses anticipating the wild animal to emerge from hiding.

Several were seen in the video holding sticks, waiting for the leopard when it suddenly emerged from the house and attacked a man and bit his leg in a horrifying moment.

Onlookers were heard screaming in the viral video as those standing outside the house started hitting the leopard with sticks while the man attempted to break free from the jaws of the leopard.

Amid the chaos and panic, the wild animal left the man and escaped to another hiding spot.

At least nine people were injured in the attack and were moved to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Read more: WATCH: Leopard barges into home, injured five people

Following the incident, local forest officials were informed about the incident and an operation was underway to locate the leopard and rescue it.

In a similar incident earlier this month, as many as five residents of a village got injured after a leopard barged into a residential area of Dehli’s Wazirabad.

The video of the wild animal jumping off a roof onto the terrace was shared on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

With the help of some locals, the Delhi fire services sleuths managed to lock the animal in a room, to avoid further harm.

“With the help of the locals, the officials locked the leopard in a room. The injured were sent to a hospital,” Delhi Fire Service (DFS) chief Atul Garg said.