Viral Video: Chess-playing robot breaks boy’s finger during tournament

A chase-playing robot went rogue and attacked a child during the tournament in the Russian capital, Moscow. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

The incident took place on July 19 at the Moscow Chess Open tournament in Russia. The video shows a chess-playing robot breaking a seven-year-old boy’s finger during the game.

State-TV Baza reported that the boy’s name is Christopher and that he’s among the 30 strongest chess players in Moscow aged up to nine years old.

All acquisition that advanced AI will destroy humanity is false. Not the powerful AI or breaching laws of robotics will destroy humanity, but engineers with both left hands :/ On video – a chess robot breaks a kid’s finger at Moscow Chess Open today. pic.twitter.com/bIGIbHztar — Pavel Osadchuk 👨‍💻💤 (@xakpc) July 21, 2022

The clip then shows the kid’s fingers being trapped by the robot for a few seconds before a woman rushes to help him. Three men also intervene and manage to free the boy’s finger from the robot’s hold.

The vice president of the Chess Federation of Russia, Sergey Smagin, told state-owned news agency RIA Novosti that the boy is fine and that his fingers have been fractured, Newsweek reported.

