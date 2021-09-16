Viral video: Chris Gayle’s bat breaks into two pieces

Chris Gayle got his bat broken in two while playing a fast delivery during the Caribbean Premier League 2021 semi-final between St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Guyana Amazon Warriors.

Gayle’s broken-bat became the talk of the match. In the fourth over, his bat broken while he was at the receiving end on Odean Smith’s delivery.

It is to be noted that the Patriots’ batsman was seen holding just the handle of his blade.

Gayle saw the team advance to the final as the Dwayne Bravo-led side, chasing the 179 to win, won the game by seven wickets.

The veteran batsman scored 42 from 27 balls and set up an opening partnership of 76 runs with Evin Lewis (77* off 39).

Chris Gayle has an immense fan following to due to his style of play and off-field character.

This time, social media found the situation humorous and lauded the moment.

After breaking bowlers in young age… Now breaking Bat in Old age 💪🏾 — AnuvaB-) (@anuvabmarik) September 15, 2021

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots went on to win this year’s edition by beating St Lucia Kings by three wickets.

The swashbuckling batsman could not carry his form in the all-important game as he was clean bowled for a duck in balls.

However, Dominic Drakes’ unbeaten 48-run knock helped the side chase a 160-run target on the last delivery of the game.