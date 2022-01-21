Video: Circus performer falls 20ft during live performance

A circus performance went horribly wrong after a performer on rollerblades fell from 20 feet height during the live performance as the entire episode was captured on camera.

The performer has been identified as a professional skater and performer Lukasz Malewski, who was performing a stunt in Germany.

The clip shows him flying high into the rafters in front of a packed audience before coming down – and managing to get one foot onto the landing ramp. He tried to grab the ramp but remained unsuccessful and came down from the 20 feet height.

Another circus performer spotted his jump going wrong and tried to come for his rescue but could not save him from falling before the audience could be heard gasping.

Lukasz discovered he had suffered a fractured wrist in the incident. A spokesman for the circus management said that he sustained minor injuries and had to be hospitalized, however, they were discharged in the evening.

Horrifying incidents have occurred previously during circus performances and recently, a shocking animal acrobatic incident has gone viral on the internet wherein a performing bear going wild and attacking a trainer during the Harlequin Travelling Circus in Russia’s Berezovsky town.

The bear entered the circle dressed in a scarf and hat peace suddenly dissuaded when it made a dash towards the female performer and clawed at her legs.

A terrified audience comprising children and their parents froze as two other trainers tried to pull the grizzly away from the woman desperately, who eventually collapsed.

