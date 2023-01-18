Video: Citizens mugged at burger shop in Karachi

KARACHI: A robbery incident has been reported in Karachi’s posh area Bahadurabad, some unidentified suspects snatched mobile phones and cash from youngsters sitting at a local burger shop, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Despite tall claims of curbing street crimes in Karachi, the citizens of Karachi are left at the mercy of robbers.

Another robbery incident was reported in Bahadurabad where some armed men snatched mobile phones and cash from five youngsters at a burger shop and flee from the scene.

The CCTV footage showed four street criminals on two motorcycles storming the burger shop. They snatched valuables from the five youngsters and fearlessly escaped the shop.

According to the police officials, the incident took place late Tuesday night and a First Information Report (FIR) was registered over the complaints of the victims.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Murad Ali Shah directed Inspector-General of Police (IG) Ghulam Nabi Memon to accelerate action against street criminals in the metropolis.

In a statement, CM Murad Ali Shah directed IG Ghulam Nabi Memon to deploy Special Security Unit (SSU) and Reserve Police on the roads to support the district police in eliminating street criminals.

The chief minister further instructed Sindh IG to deploy the police officers at the hotspots and sensitive places and intensify police patrolling for vigilance.

He directed IG police to intensify the crackdown against repetitive/habitual street criminals and drug peddlers who have either been bailed out or at large. In case of any failure, CM Murad directed Ghulam Nabi Memon to transfer or remove the concerned SSP and SHOs.

