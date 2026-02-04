Video: Cluster Of gas-filled balloons explodes in lift, 2 injured

GOREGAON: A shocking incident occurred in a building in Goregaon, a suburb of Mumbai, where a cluster of gas-filled balloons exploded inside an elevator, causing a large ball of fire. Two people (a man and a woman) suffered burn injuries.

Police have filed a case against the balloon seller for negligence. The exact type of gas is unknown, but helium balloons are non-flammable, while hydrogen-filled ones are highly flammable and likely the cause.

For a group of people who entered an elevator in a building in Mumbai, it seemed like just another uneventful day. But CCTV footage showed otherwise.

A woman in a white shirt was the first to enter, pulling a small trolley luggage. She pressed a button for the floor she wanted to go to.

Behind her, a man carrying over a dozen balloons in a large polythene sack struggled to enter. She saw him, and made space inside the lift.

The balloon man squeezed in and looked about to stand in a corner, when another man in a black shirt almost walked in.

Video: Cluster Of Gas-Filled Balloons Explodes In Mumbai Lift, 3 Injured https://t.co/dyycHOoxwo pic.twitter.com/wLQzf7aUhl — NDTV (@ndtv) February 4, 2026

Almost, because the next moment the balloons exploded in a huge ball of fire inside the elevator.

The flames briefly covered the CCTV footage, hiding the two men and the woman from view. The next second the three were seen running out of the elevator. The man who brought the balloons stumbled on the floor after losing balance.

The incident happened at a building in Goregaon, a suburb in Mumbai.

The man and the woman suffered burn injuries, the police said, adding a case has also been filed against the balloon seller. It is not known what type of gas he used to fill the balloons.

While helium balloons are not flammable, the more uncommon hydrogen-filled balloons are extremely flammable.

This appears to be from a residential building and the balloons were likely being carried for an event like a birthday celebration.