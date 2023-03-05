VIDEO: Cop saves woman, child who fell while deboarding moving train

The alertness and timely action by a head constable of the Indian Government Railway Police (GRP) saved the lives of a woman passenger and her child who accidentally slipped and fell while attempting to get off a moving train.

The video shared by the UP police shows a woman throwing a bag on the platform and later attempting to exit the moving train with a child. As soon as she puts her leg on the platform, she loses balance and falls down from the train along with the child.

GRP head constable Sheelendra Singh, who was on duty, and was also standing there saved her by immediately grabbing her hands and pulling her in an opposite direction.

The woman along with her two children reached Kanpur Central from Gwalior on Saturday, he said. He further added, “The incident had occurred when the empty rack of the Balamau Passenger train arrived at Kanpur Central’s platform No. 1. Thinking that the train would go to Unnao, she boarded it with both her children.”

The entire incident which has taken place at platform no. 1 in front of the GRP police station was captured on the CCTV camera.

