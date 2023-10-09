WATCH: Cops dump accident victim’s body into canal

A video of three police officers, who were later suspended, dumping the remains of a road accident victim into a canal has gone viral on social media.

According to details, the incident took place in Bihar – a state in Eastern India – wherein three cops were suspended after they were caught on camera dumping remains of an accident victim into a canal near the Dhodhi canal bridge in the Fakuli outpost area of Muzaffarpur district.

“It’s an unfortunate incident and the cops who were present there failed to perform their duty properly. The driver constable involved has been suspended, while the contracts of two home guard jawans on duty has been terminated,” a statement by the office of the senior superintendent of police (SSP), Muzaffarpur read.

The incident was captured by a passerby on a camera, which subsequently gained widespread attention on social media platforms.

In the viral video, two police officers can be seen dragging a blood-soaked, unidentified man across the road. Shortly thereafter, another police officer joins them, and together, they dispose the body into the river.

What is this @bihar_police even the dead are not treated with dignity @NitishKumar pic.twitter.com/02F0LeqNqk — Tejinder Singh Sodhi 🇮🇳 (@TejinderSsodhi) October 8, 2023

The cops were also seen using their batons to push the body, presumably the victim, into the canal. The identity of the victim has not been established yet.

However, some parts of the victim’s body that could be recovered were sent for a postmortem examination, the statement read.

The Muzaffarpur Police also issued a clarification regarding the incident. The police said they received information about a road accident that resulted in the death of the victim. Due to the severity of the accident, certain remains of the victim and clothing could not be recovered. Consequently, these remains were disposed of in a nearby canal.