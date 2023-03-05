Video: Cyclist Escapes Certain Death In Most Unusual Manner

A heart-stopping video that is going viral on Twitter shows how a cyclist on the road escapes certain death. Not only does he escape death but also remains unhurt.

The video shows a cyclist crossing the road and a car and a truck are coming from his front lane and right lane respectively. Both vehicles are at a very high speed and both collide at the intersection.

This steering leads to both vehicles losing balance and both scrape the cyclist, almost to the extent of knocking him off. But he escapes unhurt and gets up, though he must be shaken to the core.

Life is full of uncertainties and so is death. When it seems that all is finished then springs up something as the much-needed succour and lets us get back on track.

