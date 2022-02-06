Video: Dacoits loot Rs7 million from Karachi factory

KARACHI: Unidentified robbers have looted Rs7 million from a factory in Korangi neighbourhood of Karachi, in what was termed as the second biggest robbery during the ongoing year.

According to CCTV footage obtained by ARY NEWS, three armed men could be seen approaching the guards outside the factory and making them hostage to enter the premises.

The suspects later tortured the guards and tied them with a rope.

The police shared that the robbers broke into the accounts branch and took away with Rs7 million cash present in the lockers.

“A police team has been dispatched to the factory which will assess the entire situation and collect evidence besides interrogating the staff at the factory,” they said.

Incidents of street crime and dacoity have witnessed a surge in the city and according to a report, five people lost their lives and 29 others were injured resisting robbery bids in Karachi during the first 12 days of January.

According to the report, apart from five killings, 29 civilians were also injured during the resisting robberies and they were given medical aid in different hospitals.

A total of over Rs 32.5 million were looted in the first 12 days, the first major robbery of this year took place in Karachi’s Clifton, where armed robbers killed a civilian while resisting robbery of Rs7.5 million.

Four accused looted Rs4.8 million from the mobile communication office located at the city’s Saddar mobile market. More than five tolas of gold were also looted in different incidents.

During the robbery, 11 expensive watches and laptops were looted and dozens of mobile phones were snatched from the citizens in the first 12 days of January.

The armed criminals also snatched a shotgun, 2 pistols and 2 rifles.

