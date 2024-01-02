Video: Dalit woman thrashed by police officer in public

BIHAR: A horrific video of a police officer thrashing a Dalit woman in Indian State of Bihar has gone viral on social media, drawing widespread condemnations.

The clip, widely shared on social media, shows a police official, Raj Kishore Singh, in uniform striking a woman with a stick in public view while some others look on.

Inspector Rajkishore Singh, in-charge of Surasand police station, was seen striking the middle-age woman multiple times in public, showed the video.

The visuals of a #Dalit woman being beaten by a cop in public in #Bihar‘s #Sitamarhi has raised concerns over police brutality and prompted a public demand for action. But the police claim the cop was only trying to maintain order after a fight erupted between two sides in a… pic.twitter.com/j8w1xGFEhi — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) January 1, 2024

The cop was filmed in his uniform during the incident, triggering an outrage among the public. But the police claim the cop was only trying to maintain order after a fight erupted between two sides in a kidnapping case.

Locals claimed the woman sustained injuries in the police action and was subsequently admitted to a private nursing home for treatment, while police claimed she was not injured.

The police said a probe has been ordered into the incident. Vinod Kumar, Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO), said in a video statement that the incident is linked to the kidnapping of a girl.

“The girl was rescued, but the two sides visited the police station and engaged in a fight among themselves outside. This led to a traffic jam on the road and the cop used his baton to disperse the crowd,” he clarified.