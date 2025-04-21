web analytics
VIDEO: Plane carrying 300 passengers catches fire

Web Desk
A plane carrying about 300 passengers caught fire and was forced to make an emergency evacuation at Orlando International Airport in Florida, the United States.

According to international media reports, passengers on an Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport-bound Delta Airlines flight had to be evacuated immediately after a fire broke out in the plane’s engine at Orlando International Airport in Florida.

Dramatic footage shared on social media showed smoke and flames rising from the plane’s right engine.

The incident involved Delta Flight 1213, which was scheduled to depart from Orlando to Atlanta, home of Disney World. No injuries were reported in the incident.

In a statement on social media, Orlando International Airport confirmed that the Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting Team responded immediately and evacuated passengers.

“Passengers were evacuated. Aircraft Rescue & Fire Fighting team promptly responded.”

The Airbus A330 was carrying about 300 passengers, according to Reuters.

