Video: Elderly Woman Brutally Thrashed After Row With Neighbour

An elderly woman was brutally assaulted by a young man in India’s Uttar Pradesh state following an argument with her neighbour over water supply.

Elderly Woman Brutally Beaten In Uttar Pradesh, Case Filed pic.twitter.com/T9GCvF7oMh — NDTV (@ndtv) February 16, 2023

According to the Indian media reports, the incident video goes viral on social media and was also reported by conventional media from a village in the Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh state.

In the video, the man can be seen verbally abusing and repeatedly kicking the woman in the face as she lies on the ground helplessly.

As per Indian police officials, an argument broke out between the woman and her neighbour when she was trying to attach a pipe to a water tank outside her house. The man then started abusing and kicking her while other neighbours tried to intervene, officials said.

Moreover, the Indian police arrested two people for assaulting the elder woman and a case was filed.

“Investigation is underway in the case. Police acted swiftly and caught the accused after a complaint was registered against them, ” a senior police official said.

Comments