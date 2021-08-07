VIDEO: Family jumps out of car as it rolls down the cliff

A terrifying incident took place in China’s Xinjiang Duku Highway where a family was seen jumping out of their car as it rolled off the edge of a cliff.

The incident was captured in a video after the car rolled towards the edge of the cliff leaving one passenger inside, who suffered severe injuries. The viral video was shared on all social media platforms, including YouTube by a Turkish user named Ismail Sinbarigov.

The vehicle was parked on the roadside during a family outing. Within seconds, it started to fall into the ditch. Two members of the family leapt out successfully. However, a woman in the front seat was not able to unclip her seatbelt.

It is yet to be ascertained whether there was a fault with the hand brakes that caused the mishaps.

Coming back to the terrifying clip, it went viral after it was posted on August 3. Till now, it has amassed 165 views and counting.