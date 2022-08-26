Friday, August 26, 2022
Video: Faryal Talpur’s husband distributes Rs50 among flood-affected people

A video of Pakistan Peoples Party women wing President Faryal Talpur’s husband, distributing Rs 50 notes among flood-affected people, has gone viral over the internet. 

In the viral video, Faryal Talpur’s better half could be seen distributing Rs 50 notes among starving and helpless flood-affected people. Netizens have criticised the callousness of the PPP leader’s husband.

One user wrote, “You don’t feel any shame.”

