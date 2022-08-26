Video: Faryal Talpur’s husband distributes Rs50 among flood-affected people

A video of Pakistan Peoples Party women wing President Faryal Talpur’s husband, distributing Rs 50 notes among flood-affected people, has gone viral over the internet.

organizations should take notice Member of Assembly Faryal Talpur Bilawal’s aunt Zardari’s sister’s husband was distributing50rupees of Pakistani currency among the flood victims while making money landings with trillions of aid@WorldBankSAsia @amnestyusa#صادق_و_امین_عمران_خان pic.twitter.com/gnvFPgZLB2 — حُسنِ جہاں (@RaahllahAli) August 26, 2022

In the viral video, Faryal Talpur’s better half could be seen distributing Rs 50 notes among starving and helpless flood-affected people. Netizens have criticised the callousness of the PPP leader’s husband.

One user wrote, “You don’t feel any shame.”

