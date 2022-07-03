Video: Father cries after son secures 6 out of 100 marks

A father was caught on camera crying his heart out after his son scored six out of 100 points on a math exam despite the former tutoring him for the entire year.

The incident occurred in China’s Henan province and the video showed the response of a father crying after knowing that his son secured only six numbers out of 100.

According to local media reports, the man taught his son mathematics for an entire year, only for his son to score a 6 out of 100 in his examination.

The father was bursting into tears as he said: “I don’t care anymore, my efforts are wasted, let him struggle by himself.”

The reports claim that Henan (father) was unhappy to see his son’s grades dropping as he would sometimes score between 40 to 50 marks to 80 to 90 marks.

Netizens have varying reactions to the post with some asking the parent to identify the reason behind the failure while some argued that the child may have done it purposely to avoid long hours of tutoring.

“Smart. The kids did it on purpose- he doesn’t want any more late-night tutoring sessions and this was the way to make them stop. He knew if he performed well, the tutoring would continue,” one of the user said.

Another argued: “I am willing to bet my left nut that this has less to do with the tutoring and more that something is distracting the kid in class. A testing range between 6 and 90 is abnormal. The kid is smart enough to get a score of 90 but dips down to as low as 6. Left nut for ADHD + In Class Distraction.”

