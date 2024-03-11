Video: Father-son duo stabbed to death after argument with neighbours

In a horrific incident that made rounds on social media, a father-son duo was brutally stabbed to death after an argument with their neighbours.

The incident occurred in the Indian capital Delhi, where a man and his 22-year-old son were allegedly stabbed to death in the Chirag area of the national capital, police said.

Police officials stated that the deceased were identified as Jai Bhagwan (55), a history sheeter, and his son Saurabh (22).

The father-son duo, who were residents of the area, got into a brawl with the neighbours. The attackers took out knives and attacked the duo. The father and son, locals said, fell on the road, bleeding. They tried to run and escape but were stopped by their assailants.

After receiving a PCR call regarding the incident, police rushed to the spot. Both were taken to a hospital where they were declared dead on arrival, a senior police officer said. The duo had multiple stab injuries.

An autopsy will be conducted on Monday and the bodies will be handed over to their family, the officer said.

An FIR has been registered at Malviya Nagar police station and four teams have been formed to nab the killers, cops said. The police have retrieved the CCTV footage from the area and claimed to have some leads.

“Raids are being conducted to nab the killers. It seems to be a case of personal enmity as of now,” added the officer.