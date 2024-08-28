VIDEO: Patient grabs female doctor by hair, bangs head against cot’s steel rod

A disturbing video has emerged, showing a man assaulting a female doctor by repeatedly banging her head against a steel frame inside a hospital in India.

The incident occurred at SVIMS Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh, where a patient assaulted an intern in the emergency room. Reports suggest that the accused suffers from epilepsy.

The viral video of the incident, depicts a man grabbing the female doctor’s hair and forcefully slamming her head against the steel frame of a hospital bed inside the emergency room.

VIDEO WARNING: Disturbing footage

SVIMS #TIRUPATI ANDHRA!

An young intern female Doctor attacked by Patient !!

An young intern female Doctor attacked by Patient !! He tried to grab her nack !! Doctors are on Strike !! How can any one work in such atmosphere?

A social media user who shared the video and tagged the Andhra Pradesh police, commented: “Assault on ER intern at SVIMS Tirupati. The audacity of this man, grabbing the female doctor in front of everyone, is shocking. This is why doctors are calling for the Central Protection Act!”

This incident comes amid widespread outrage over the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, where agitating doctors have demanded a central law to protect healthcare professionals from such attacks.

The intern wrote to SVIMS Director-cum-Vice Chancellor Dr. RV Kumar, stating that she was attacked by a patient named Bangaru Raju in the emergency medicine department. She noted the absence of security personnel during the incident and called for stronger safety measures in the workplace.

“If the patient had been armed with a sharp weapon, the situation could have escalated with severe consequences,” she added.

Following the incident, doctors at the hospital staged a protest, expressing their concerns over safety and demanding actions to ensure they can work without fear of harm.