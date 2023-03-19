Video: Fight between flight attendants delay passengers for an hour

The flight attendants got into a fight causing the passengers to wait for hours before the airline service was forced to change the plane’s entire staff.

The passengers on board who were travelling from Los Angeles to Houston had to wait for over an hour after an alleged fight between two attendants delayed their departure.

The news was first broken on Twitter by ESPN anchor Ashely Brewer saying, “Guys. My flight can’t take off [because] 2 flight attendants got in a fight and are now REFUSING to work together. Now [we’re] delayed. We’re sitting here waiting for them to talk it out, but nope! Lady won’t budge.”

In a follow-up video, Brewer said the argument between the two attendants began when the passenger sitting next to her in the first class requested a seat switch with a person in coach as she wanted to sit with her husband.

While the male attendant agreed to let the female passenger switch sweats, the female attendant refused to agree, according to Brewer.

Brewer added that the male attendant started yelling at the female attendant. Shortly after, the female attendant went up to the front of the door and started crying.

As the passengers waited eagerly for the departure, some more crew members and pilots came out to address the situation. About an hour later, a new set of flight attendants were eventually put on the plane.

Soon after the videos went viral with thousands of reactions, the private airline service told an American News channel that they were aware of reports of a flight attendant issue on board their flight 4860.

“SkyWest is aware of reports regarding a flight attendant issue that caused flight 4860, operating as American Eagle from Los Angeles to Houston, to be delayed on Saturday,” SkyWest told Fox News Digital in an emailed statement.

It added: “We regret the delay this caused our passengers and apologize for any inconvenience. We hold all our employees to the highest standards of professionalism and are conducting an internal investigation related to this flight.”

The clips have now been deleted by Brewer from her profile.

