VIDEO: Fire breaks out at Achakzai Plaza in Quetta

QUETTA: Multiple shops were destroyed by a fire that broke out at Achakzai Plaza, located on Quetta’s Prince Road, ARY News reported on Tuesday, citing rescue authorities.

According to rescue authorities, the fire has now been brought under control and the cooling process is ongoing, though dozens of shops were damaged.

Rescue officials stated that six fire brigade vehicles and four PDMA vehicles participated in the firefighting efforts, and fireballs were used to control the flames.

The plaza houses a variety of shops, including those selling computers, mobile phones, and garments.

The Chief Fire Officer reported that the fire was caused by a short circuit. The flames also engulfed nearby electrical transformers and cables, which made controlling the fire more challenging.

During the firefighting operations, two firefighters lost consciousness and were immediately transferred to the hospital for treatment.

Deputy Commissioner Quetta and PDMA Director General Jahanzeb Khan visited the site to inspect the ongoing operations. The DC stated that the fire brigade responded promptly and has currently controlled around 70% of the fire.

The PDMA DG confirmed that four agencies, including the PDMA, took part in the firefighting, and the fire is expected to be completely extinguished within one to two hours.