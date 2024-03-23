VIDEO: Armed forces display military might at Pakistan Day parade

The military parade in connection with Pakistan Day celebrations is currently underway in Islamabad on Saturday.
President of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, Defence Minister, Khawaja Asif, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, General Sahir Shamshad, Chief of Army Staff, General Asim Munir, Naval Chief, Admiral Naved Ashraf and other distinguished guests are attending the ceremony.
The contingents of the three armed forces and other security forces conducted a march past whilst fighter jets presented flypast led by Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar.
The impressive ceremony kicked off with the flypast of fighter jets of the Pakistan Air Force and Pakistan Navy. Newly inducted J-10 C , indigenously built JF-17 , F-16 and Mirage fighter jets as well as AWACs, P-3C Orion and ATR participated in the flypast.
The day marks the adoption of the historic Lahore Resolution on this day in 1940 which provided a framework for the realization of the goal of a separate homeland for Muslims of South Asia.
The day dawned with a 31-gun salute in the federal capital and 21-gun salute in provincial capitals.