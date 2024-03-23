VIDEO: Armed forces display military might at Pakistan Day parade

The military parade in connection with Pakistan Day celebrations is currently underway in Islamabad on Saturday.

President of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, Defence Minister, Khawaja Asif, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, General Sahir Shamshad, Chief of Army Staff, General Asim Munir, Naval Chief, Admiral Naved Ashraf and other distinguished guests are attending the ceremony.

The contingents of the three armed forces and other security forces conducted a march past whilst fighter jets presented flypast led by Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar.