Jean-Claude Van Damme’s Kickboxer is getting a video game!

Force Multiplier Studios is taking the Kickboxer franchise to new heights with an exciting new video game, bringing the legendary martial arts action from Jean-Claude Van Damme’s iconic film to life in a whole new way.

Partnering with the filmmakers of Kickboxer: Vengeance, Kickboxer: Retaliation, and Kickboxer: Armageddon, the game is set to deliver a thrilling brawler experience.

Though still in the early stages of development, the game promises to feature high-energy fights and memorable characters from the Kickboxer universe. While Jean-Claude Van Damme’s participation hasn’t been confirmed yet, the game will draw inspiration from his legendary role.

Dimitri Logothetis, who directed Kickboxer: Armageddon, is on board as a key collaborator and is excited about the project’s potential. He believes the game will honor the original Kickboxer while also introducing some fresh gameplay mechanics that will keep players engaged.

Alongside him, producer Rob Hickman assures fans that the game will honor the legacy of Kickboxer and introduce an innovative combat experience. Jeremy Breslau, CEO of Force Multiplier Studios, shared his excitement, stating that the game will allow players to fight as kickboxing champions in vibrant environments, adding new layers to martial arts gaming.

Force Multiplier Studios, co-founded by developers behind Call of Duty, Borderlands, and Halo, is known for their cutting-edge approach to gaming, making this Kickboxer project one to watch. With their experience in action-packed titles like Tomb Raider and Mortal Kombat, they’re set to deliver a dynamic brawler like no other.

The Kickboxer video game is set to bring fans closer to the action than ever before, mixing classic martial arts with innovative, immersive gameplay.