VIDEO: Heartbreaking story of a girl deceived in the name of marriage

The incidents of deception under the guise of marriage are increasingly coming to light day by day, in which initially, innocent girls are approached on social media, friendships are forged, and then they are deceived into marriage promises.

For this purpose, organized groups are formed who, after carrying out systematic operations, clean out houses and then disappear.

One such incident came to light involving a girl who was duped by a boy in the neighborhood into a marriage trap. The boy looted lakhs of rupees from the girl’s family.

Narrating her ordeal on the ARY Digital program “Good Morning Pakistan,” a girl named Hiba (fictitious name) stated that a family was living in her neighborhood.

“I befriended their son, and the friendship escalated to the point where I fought with my family and got engaged to him”.

The girl revealed that after the engagement, the family of her finance became frank with her family and often used to take their car for outings and took money up to Rs500,000 from her father under the pretext of business, for 7 to 8 years.

The affected girl said that the boy’s family was living on rented premises and would change houses every six months.

One day they suddenly disappeared, and all contacts were lost, the girl said.

Hiba said after efforts she got the boy’s grandmother’s number, and when she spoke to her, she told her that her son and daughter-in-law do such things and she is not the first girl.