Video: Guests keep eating food even as fire erupts at marriage hall

A video clip has emerged showing guests eating their food at a marriage hall regardless of a massive fire that raged in the background.

The fire incident occurred at Ansari Marriage Hall in Thane district of India’s Maharashtra late Sunday night.

The video shows people enjoying their dinner and gossiping with one another at the marriage reception even after noticing the huge fire that erupted in the same compound.

The clip shared by Free Press Journal, an Indian English daily, on its official Twitter handle has now gone viral on social media.

“Even as fire-ravaged Ansari Marriage ground in Bhiwandi last night, people seem to have enjoyed their dinner in a marriage reception held in the same compound,” the caption with the video read.

