VIDEO: Hayley Matthews stretchered off, returns to hit WWC qualifier century

West Indies captain Hayley Matthews produced a stunning all-round display in Match 2 of the ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier 2025 in Lahore, but her efforts were not enough to secure victory, as Scotland triumphed by 11 runs in a tense finish.

Batting first, Scotland posted a challenging total of 244 runs in 45 overs before being bowled out.

Wicketkeeper-batter Sarah Bryce anchored the innings with a composed 55 off 56 deliveries, while the middle order offered steady support to build a competitive score.

Hayley Matthews was the standout bowler for West Indies, delivering a tireless 10-over spell and claiming four wickets for 56 runs, crucially stemming Scotland’s momentum at key moments.

In response, the West Indies innings faltered under pressure as they struggled to form meaningful partnerships.

Wickets fell regularly, yet their captain stood tall. Battling through severe cramps, Hayley Matthews displayed remarkable grit and resilience. She was briefly stretchered off the field due to the pain but made a courageous return to continue the chase.

Her valiant efforts, however, could not carry her team over the line. The spirited fightback fell just short, leaving West Indies with an agonising defeat in a match that went down to the wire.