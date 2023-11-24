22.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, November 25, 2023
Video: Hiker films harrowing encounter with bears on trail

Web Desk
By Web Desk
Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

A California hiker has captured video of her harrowing encounter with a mother bear and her two cubs on a Sierra Madre trail.

The video was posted on Instagram by Laura Gold, showing the mother bear and her cubs charging toward her on the trail. The bears kept following when she attempted to back away from the area.

The woman can he heard roaring in an attempt to ward off the animals. The hiker was eventually able to get away from the bears without injury.

“In the midst of chaos, I almost forgot about nature’s lesson,” she wrote.

VIDEO: Mountain lion stares down two hikers

Earlier, a viral video showed a frozen family as an uninvited black bear crashed their picnic party in Mexico’s Chipinque Ecological Park.

The bear boldly mounted the picnic table and indulged in enchiladas and tacos, leaving picnickers frozen in fear.

The viral video shows the bear’s head coming within touching distance of a woman who was protecting a child. After satisfying its appetite, the bear casually strolled across the picnic table before leaping down.

