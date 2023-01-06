VIDEO: Hotel owner dies of heart attack during gym workout

A man died of a heart attack during a workout in gym in the Indian State of Madhaya Pardesh. The incident caught on camera was reported at a gym in Indore.

According to the reports, a deceased, identified as Pradeep Raghuvanshi, died after running on a treadmill. The 55-year-old Pradeep was the owner of Hotel Vrindavan.

The video of the incident is going viral on social media. In the video, the man can be seen sweating after walking on the treadmill. When he took off his jacket, he started feeling dizzy and tried to take support from a table kept nearby, but collapsed. People working out in the gym took him to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

A doctor at the hospital where Raghuvanshi was taken, said that a medical checkup must be done before work out. “It is necessary for an older person to get a checkup done before working out,” he said.

Meanwhile, Pardeep’s gym instructor said, he is our old client and he used to come to the gym every day. Today, he suddenly suffered a heart attack and everything was over within three minutes.

