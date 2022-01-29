Sunday, January 30, 2022
Video, images of US Navy stealth fighter jet crashing into sea surface

The video and images of US Navy F-35 stealth fighter jet have surfaced on social media that crashed into the South China Sea on Monday.

The video and images of crashed US Navy F-35 stealth fight jet went viral on social media.

The $100 million F35C Lightning II fighter jet had crashed while trying to land on the deck of an American aircraft carrier during exercises in the South China Sea on Monday. The pilot was able to eject before the aircraft slammed into the flight deck of the USS Carl Vinson.

Seven sailors including the pilot had gotten injured in the plane crash incident, the US military confirmed on Tuesday.

A spokesman for the US 7th Fleet Lt Mark Langford told the media that the pilot was safely recovered by a helicopter, whereas, three were evacuated for medical treatment in Manila, Philippines.

The three injured sailors who had been sent to Manila were reported in stable condition on Tuesday morning, the Navy said.

The spokesperson told the Associated Press that details on the crash of the multimillion-dollar aircraft were still being verified, whereas, the status and recovery of the aircraft is currently under investigation. Impact to the deck of the USS Carl Vinson was “superficial,” Langford said, and both carriers have resumed routine flight operations.

Two American carrier strike groups with more than 14,000 sailors and marines are conducting exercises in the South China Sea, which the military says is to demonstrate the “US Indo-Pacific Command Joint Force’s ability to deliver a powerful maritime force.”

