Video: Indian teacher asks students to slap Muslim boy in class

A video showing a school teacher in India’s UP asking her students to slap a Muslim boy and also passing objectionable remarks against the community has gone viral on social media.

In the viral video, the teacher, identified as Trapti Tyagi, can be seen asking the students of class 2 of a private school in Khubbapur village under Mansurpur police station area to hit the Muslim boy.

The police said they had seen the viral video and would ask the Education Department to take action against the teacher.

India may have made it to the moon but millions of Muslims still don’t have basic rights as Muslims are lynched in public sight. In this school the teacher asks Hindu children to slap a Muslim child, even berating them if they don’t slap hard enoughpic.twitter.com/ci0YVgDpl2 — muslim daily (@muslimdaily_) August 25, 2023

The police said they are investigating whether the teacher’s action was communal in nature.

“We have taken cognisance of a viral video where a woman teacher is getting some school students to hit a classmate for not learning Mathematics tables. We have also spoken to the school principal about the objectionable comment in the video,” Superintendent of Police Satyanarayan Prajapat said in a video statement on X, formerly Twitter.

Rahul Gandhi reacts

Reacting to the incident, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on X, “Sowing the poison of discrimination in the minds of innocent children, turning a holy place like a school into a market place of hatred – there is nothing worse a teacher can do for the country.”

मासूम बच्चों के मन में भेदभाव का ज़हर घोलना, स्कूल जैसे पवित्र स्थान को नफ़रत का बाज़ार बनाना – एक शिक्षक देश के लिए इससे बुरा कुछ नहीं कर सकता। ये भाजपा का फैलाया वही केरोसिन है जिसने भारत के कोने-कोने में आग लगा रखी है। बच्चे भारत का भविष्य हैं – उनको नफ़रत नहीं, हम सबको मिल… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 25, 2023

“This is the same kerosene spread by the BJP which has set every corner of India on fire. Children are the future of India – do not hate them, we all have to together teach love,” he added.