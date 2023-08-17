Video: Innocent boy hands over pet rooster to lawyer for uncle’s bail

LAHORE: A minor boy namely Ayan in Lahore exhibited his innocence and love for his jailed uncle as he handed over his favourite pet rooster as lawyer fee for seeking his bail, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The son of a daily wage worker in Lahore handed over his favourite pet rooster to the lawyer as his father was unable to afford legal expenses for his jailed brother, Mohsin Abbas.

For his paternal uncle’s bail, the innocent boy brought his pet rooster which he handed over to lawyer as his legal fee to pursue the case.

The emotional moment was witnessed by several people at the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore. The video showed the boy handing over his rooster in a nylon bag to the lawyer.

In the video, Ayan was seen crying and kissing his rooster before handing it over to the lawyer just to pursue the case of his beloved uncle, Mohsin Abbas’ bail.

The lawyer, Malik Pervaiz, was seen while receiving his ‘legal fee’ from boy with teary eyes.

The lawyer told ARY News that Mohsin Abbas – a labourer who works at a local restaurant – had been arrested from Pattokki on the charges of vandalism.

He detailed that the local police sought Rs25,000 bribe from the family to release him. The family had fulfilled the demand but Abbas was handed over to the Lahore police.

Pervaiz said that his client was not involved in any kind of vandalism or chaos and they have solid evidence to prove it.

The lawyer said that Abbas’ presence was not confirmed in Lahore during the past six months in accordance with the CDR. He added that they got information about Abbas’ transfer to the ATC Lahore during an appearance at the local court.

He added that a bail plea for Abbas’ will be filed soon.