Video of journalist reporting public issues goes viral on social media

Journalists highlight the problems of society and convey the opinion of the people to the higher authorities for the solution of their problems.

An interesting video of a journalist highlighting public issues has gone viral on social media. In the video, a reporter of a local channel can be seen highlighting public issues but the people started walking away when he was given PTC.

It can be seen in the video that the reporter is saying that when it comes to public issues, due to the incompetence of the municipal committee, the entire city of Kot Chatha is presenting a scene of garbage.

The reporter said that at present he is at Jinnah Colony where street number one is giving a view of garbage and the people living in the area are facing problems.

In the video, as soon as the reporter starts talking, some of the people behind him disappear.

As soon as the reporter says that we have citizens here, let’s ask them about the difficulties they are facing, but when the journalist turned around no one was there.

The journalist goes back and can be seen saying where did they go, he also cursed the citizens for their absence.

