VIDEO: Karachi buildings lack fire safety measures

Following the Gul Plaza fire tragedy it has been learned that nearly 80 per cent of buildings in Karachi lack fire safety systems and other essential protective equipment.

The devastating fire at Gul Plaza two days ago, which caused significant loss of life and property, has left the entire city in mourning. However, the tragedy also exposed a harsh reality: the building had no fire prevention system and no emergency escape routes.

Most Karachi buildings do not have proper safety installations or emergency exits, making incidents of fire and resulting fatalities an alarming routine in the city.

Across the world, buildings are constructed in accordance with strict safety regulations, but in Karachi, around 80 per cent of constructions remain without basic safety arrangements, with the Gul Plaza fire standing as a stark example.

While relevant authorities ensure that initial construction rules and regulations are met, there is no effective mechanism for post-construction inspection.

Similarly, the management of factories, shopping centres and residential complexes makes little effort to keep safety systems functional.

According to an audit report by the Fire Protection Association of Pakistan, inadequate fire safety arrangements in Karachi have become a serious threat to public safety.

Rescue 1122 sources report that more than 2,500 fire incidents have been recorded in Karachi since November 2024.

Each year, thousands of high-rise buildings are constructed in the city, most of which lack proper safety equipment. Experts have warned that corruption, negligence and poor enforcement of laws are leading to a continuous rise in building-related accidents.