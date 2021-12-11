Saturday, December 11, 2021
type here...
HomeLifestyle
Web Desk

Video: Karachi eatery offers India’s famous Jalebi Phaphra

test

Have you ever heard of a famous Indian snack, Jalebi Phaphra?

If you ever happened to watch the popular television comedy sitcom, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, you must be aware of the dish because of its main character Jethalal Gada’s liking for the snacks.

Jalebi Phaphra is a very popular breakfast, snack of India’s Gujarat. Well, an eatery in Karachi’s Nanak Wara is offering the scrumptious snacks.

The following video gives a quick tour of the eatery and explains how Jalebi Phaphra is made:

Facebook Notice for EU!
You need to login to view and post FB Comments!
Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2021 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.